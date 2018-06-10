4 Drowning Deaths Reported in Missouri Over Labor Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- The Missouri water patrol says four people died on Missouri waterways during the holiday weekend.



The victims included two people who died in a three-boat collision Saturday on the Osage River. The patrol says 33-year-old Curtis Libbert of Tebbetts and 46-year-old Alvin Blackford of Russellville died in the accident. Four other people were hospitalized.



On Monday, the body of 93-year-old Alton Mos of Kansas City was found in the Lake of the Ozarks. Authorities believe Mos fell into the lake while he was fishing on a dock.



And 22-year-old Julio Mendoza of Kansas City, Kan., drowned at Smithville Lake on Sunday. He was swimming across a cove when he began to struggle, went under and did not resurface.