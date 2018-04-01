4 Fires on Same Property in 2 Days

WAYNE COUNTY (AP) - A southern Missouri family is expressing concern after there were four fires on their property in the past week.



KFVS-TV reports that on Monday the Klausner family of Wayne County lost the trailer where Peggy Klausner lived. That same day, the inside of a camper caught fire.



On Tuesday, fires broke out in both a carport and a garage.



The family doesn't have insurance and believes the fires were intentionally set. An investigation continues.