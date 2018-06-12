4 found dead in Bridgeton home

BRIDGETON (AP) — Authorities said four family members have been found shot to death in a suburban St. Louis home.

Police told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the four people were found dead in the Bridgeton home before noon Saturday. Bridgeton police said it appears the four died of gunshots in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police said they were called to the home and found the four family members dead inside. A firearm was also found at the scene. The names and ages of the dead haven't been released.

No one else was found inside the home. Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Bridgeton is a suburb of St. Louis and has about 11,500 residents.