4 injured when Six Flags St. Louis ride suddenly stops

EUREKA (AP) — A ride at Six Flags St. Louis is shut down for inspection after four people suffered minor injuries when the ride stopped mid-point.

Officials at the amusement park say the Boomerang ride stopped suddenly around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Guests were able to safely exit, but four people were taken for medical evaluation.

The incident happened on a day that Six Flags was closed to general admission for the Six Flags Music Festival. The festival allows elementary, middle and high school choirs to participate in rides and perform at the Palace Theater in front of a panel of judges.