4 men facing charges in death of St. Louis woman

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Four men are now facing charges in the death of a 54-year-old woman in St. Louis' Central West End.

Monica Shaw was shot on the night of Sept. 12. She was taken to a hospital and died from her injuries.

Police have charged three men with second-degree murder. Meanwhile, Xavier Perkins of O'Fallon, Missouri, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. He is jailed without bond.

Charging documents say Perkins bought an ounce of what was believed to be marijuana and instructed the others to walk up to people and try to sell it. The documents say Perkins and another man approached Shaw, and Perkins shot her during a robbery.