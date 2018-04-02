4 Missouri Park Beaches to be Closed

JEFFERSON CITY - High levels of bacteria have prompted Missouri officials to close the swimming beaches at four state parks.

The Department of Natural Resources says it has closed the beach at Finger Lakes in Columbia; the day-use beach at Harry S. Truman State Park; and the beach at Wakonda State Park in northeastern Missouri.

In Kirksville, officials noted flooding as well as high levels of bacteria in closing the beach at Thousand Hills State Park.

State crews test the water at state park beaches each week during the swimming season.