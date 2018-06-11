4 Missouri residents are indicted in meth plot

JEFFERSON CITY - Three residents of Jefferson City and one of Columbia have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their involvement in a plot to distribute methamphetamine throughout Cole County from January 2016 to February 2017.

Javier Rashad Rosser, Robert Istill McNair, and Bria Lanier-Richie of Jefferson City; and James Alexander Larkins of Columbia were charged in an 11-count indictment by a federal grand jury on May 31 in Jefferson City. They are charged with one count of attempting to possess 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute as well as various counts of using a cell phone to facilitate the commission of the drug-trafficking conspiracy.

Another man, Shadeed Seifullah Muhammad of Compton, Calif. was also indicted on the same charges as well as an additional two charges.

The defendants are being kept in federal custody without bond pending detention hearings.