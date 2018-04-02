4 more sentenced in multi-million Cerner fraud conspiracy

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Four more people have been sentenced for their roles in a multi-million fraud that involved impersonating employees of North Kansas City-based health information technology company Cerner Corp.

The U.S. attorney's office says 67-year-old David Tayce, of Lucas, Texas, was sentenced Tuesday to six years and six months in prison and ordered to pay $19.2 million in restitution.

Fifty-six-year-old David Hernon, of Fishers, Indiana, was sentenced during a separate appearance to four years and four months in prison and ordered to pay $6.5 million in restitution. Richard Bryant and his wife, Christina Bryant, both 41 and from Sachse, Texas, were each sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $8.1 million in restitution.

Prosecutors say they used the fraud to turn business deals, solicit investors and obtain bank loans.