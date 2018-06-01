4 sex offenders found in home near school, 1 accused of child porn

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Cyber Crimes Task Force arrested a Columbia man Thursday on child pornography charges and found three other sex offenders in the home living within 1,000 feet of a school.

Detective Tracy Perkins said officers arrested 44-year-old Matthew Stone after the Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force served a search warrant at his home on Grace Ellen Drive. Officers arrested Stone alleging he promoted child pornography and failed to register for a sex offender. Police said Stone admitted to being involved with pornography online.

While serving the search warrant, Perkins said, officers found it fell within 1,000 feet of a school or licensed day care, which is illegal for sex offenders. The officers found three other registered sex offenders living in the home and gave them a warning telling them they will have to move. The same home on Grace Ellen Drive was featured in KOMU 8 News' July 2014 story about sex offenders living near schools.

Perkins said the task force started investigating in July when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children gave the task force a CyberTip. The tip reported a subject in the Columbia area had uploaded child pornography to an online Skype account in May 2015.

A Cyber Crimes investigator identified Stone as the account holder, Perkins said. He said the uploaded image was of a prepubescent male child exposing his genitals.

Stone had a $4,500 bond for not registering as a sex offender.