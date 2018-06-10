4 teenage Syrian refugees attacked on street in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Four teenagers who escaped civil war in their home country of Syria to relocate in St. Louis are now recovering from injuries after being attacked in their new city.

KTVI-TV reports that the teenagers, ages 13 to 15, were approached Tuesday night in north St. Louis by a four unidentified suspects who said they wanted to fight. Police say the Syrian refugees were punched and kicked. One of them was taken by ambulance to a hospital after complaining of leg pain, and may need surgery.

No arrests have been made.

A translator says the family of the boy with the leg injury is afraid to stay in north St. Louis but has limited options.