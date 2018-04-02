4 Texans Killed in New Mexico Plane Crash

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say four people from Texas were killed when their single-engine airplane crashed during takeoff at an airport in northern New Mexico.

It happened Sunday 150 miles northeast of Albuquerque in the community of Angel Fire.

New Mexico State Police identify the pilot as 33-year-old John Phillip Verhalen III, his 41-year-old sister, Sara Verhalen, and her 13-year-old daughter, Chloe Marie Jameson.

The fourth victim is identified as the pilot's girlfriend, 26-year-old Jennifer Woodward.

A spokesman says he doesn't have information on where the victims lived, but the FAA says the plane was owned by a company in Scottsville, Texas, which is about 150 miles east of Dallas.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.