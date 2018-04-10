4-year-old boy critically wounded after shooting himself
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition in a St. Louis hospital after shooting himself in the mouth.
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis. The child was also struck in the hand by the same bullet.
The child's name has not been released, and police have not disclosed whose gun he had or how he got it.
The shooting was the second in four days involving a young child in St. Louis. A 2-year-old accidentally shot and killed his father on Saturday.
