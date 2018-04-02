4-year-old boy killed in rolling Kansas City gun battle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a stray bullet from a rolling gun battle struck and killed a 4-year-old as he rode in the backseat of a car in Kansas City.

Police said in a news release that Mahsaan Kelley-Wilson, of Kansas City, died at a hospital after the car's driver rushed him there. Police say his parents unknowingly drove into the gunfight early Monday involving people in two vehicles east of downtown. No one else was wounded.

The shooting happened after another 4-year-old boy suffered a critical head wound Saturday across the state in St. Louis while riding in a car with his father and another man. Police say another vehicle pulled alongside and someone opened fire.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.