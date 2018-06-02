40-year Sentence for Mo. Campus Gunman

ROLLA (AP) - The man who broke onto a Missouri Army post, fired on police during an interstate highway shootout and forced the lockdown of a university campus has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

KSDK-TV reports that 32-year-old Cody Wilcoxson of Southwest City, Mo., was sentenced Friday. He pleaded guilty in July to several crimes from the May 2011 incident.

Authorities say Wilcoxson tried to sneak onto the Fort Leonard Wood base. Instead of leaving when ordered he accelerated rapidly and drove his car through a security gate.

He fired shots at pursuing officers along Interstate 44, ditched his vehicle near Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, then ran to an engineering building, forcing the lockdown.

He left campus without firing a shot and was later arrested.