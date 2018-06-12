42-year-old man dies in central Missouri tractor crash
KINGDOM CITY (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after rear-ending a tractor in central Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 42-year-old Edward K. Estes, of Mexico. The patrol says the accident happened Monday morning on U.S. 54 in Callaway County when Estes drove his pickup truck into the back of the slow-moving tractor.
David Thompson, the 76-year-old driver of the John Deere tractor, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
