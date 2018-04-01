477-acre Ashland business park ready for lot purchases

ASHLAND - The Cartwright Business & Technology Park near the Columbia Regional Airport is ready for businesses to purchase lots and move in.

Ashland Mayor Gene Rhorer said the park could provide anywhere from 2,500 to 5,000 jobs.

“This is the biggest development in Ashland’s history and probably one of the largest developments in mid-Missouri,” he said.

Rhorer said the Potterfield family, which owns MidwayUSA, is committed to having an upscale environment. He said businesses interested in moving into the 2 buildings will go through the Potterfield family for approval first, and then to thte City and Zoning Commission.

Mel Zelenak is a broker for MALY Commercial Realty, which has been working with the Potterfield family.

“Our main objective is trying to find business and technology innovation in a number of industries,” he said.

The park is located off of U.S. Highway 63, between Columbia and Jefferson City, and next to the Columbia Regional Airport.

“This is a cross blending of mutual benefiting," Zelenak said. "The airport has people flying in from Chicago, Dallas and Denver. This will be the first real introduction that they have to Columbia and mid-Missouri. Instead of flying into a 500-acre open crop land, they will be flying into a business and technology park."

Rhorer said the park will increase Ashland's tax revenue no matter what businesses are there.

“If it were retail, there would be a significant increase in sales tax revenue. If it is light industrial non-smoke stack assembly type, there would be more property tax revenue,” Rhorer said.

Zelenak said the initial focus will be on attracting industrial and technology jobs, and then, perhaps, retail jobs.

“I truly believe there is so much potential with this project. I think that’s probably what’s most exciting, and I think that’s representative in the family’s goals as well,” Zelenak said.