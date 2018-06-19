4th of July Celebrations Across Mid-Missouri

CENTRALIA - With a summer heat wave causing 100+ temperatures and extremely dry conditions, several Mid-Missouri cities are canceling or postponing their firework shows.

So far, Holts Summit, Freeburg Lions Club and Kingdom City have canceled their firework shows. Boonville, Lost Valley and California have postponed theirs to a later date.

But, many cities have alternative plans to keep their 4th of July celebrations alive.

Centralia will raise over 370 flags in honor of veterans beginning Monday night at 5. The flags will fly through Thursday. The ceremony will begin with the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem.

Jefferson City will host the annual "Salute to America" celebration beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday and running through Wednesday. The event will feature live music, a petting zoo, a parade and more.

Moberly will host an afternoon of family fun on Wednesday. There will be hula-hooping, egg-throwing and watermelon eating contests.

A Firecracker 5K will take place in Boonville on Wednesday evening at 6. Also on Wednesday evening, Sedalia will host live music and fire off t-shirts through a t-shirt cannon with coupons to local restaurants.