4th Suspect Indicted in Deaths of SW Mo. Couple

FORSYTH, Mo. (AP) - A fourth person has been charged in the 2011 deaths of a southwest Missouri couple found shot and buried in Taney County after vanishing from their Greene County home.

KOLR-TV reports 31-year-old Windy Friend, of Springfield, was being held Thursday on $500,000 bond in the Taney County jail. She was indicted Wednesday on two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of Rebecca and Russell Porter.

Friend is the wife of 44-year-old Tony Friend, who is charged along with his 26-year-old son, Phillip Friend, and 25-year-old Dusty Ray Hicks with first-degree murder. All three have pleaded not guilty.

Windy Friend did not have a lawyer Thursday.

The Porters disappeared from their Willard home in April 2011. Investigators have not commented on a motive in the apparent abduction and killings.