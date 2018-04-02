5 charged in double homicide in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — Five people have been charged in a deadly shooting in St. Joseph.

As of Monday, second-degree murder charges had been filed against 34-year-old Omar Martinez Velez, 31-year-old Luis Omar Robles-Vagas, 19-year-old Alexi Martinez-Andino, 29-year-old Luz A Figueroa-Castillo and 26-year-old Raymond Jimenez Benebi Jr. The St. Joseph News-Press reports that bond has been denied on all cases. It wasn't immediately known if they had attorneys.

Authorities say 22-year-old Kevin Villegas Melendez and 25-year-old Raymond Gonzalez Ortiz were killed Sunday morning. Four of the suspects were arrested later in the day.

Authorities also are investigating bullet holes that were reported Monday in a vehicle and house at another location. St. Joseph police Capt. Jeff Wilson says the bullets apparently were fired Sunday and were connected to the deadly shootings.