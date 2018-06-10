5 Hurt In Western Missouri Hayride Accident

OAK GROVE, Mo. (AP) - Five people were taken to hospitals after a hayride accident near the western Missouri town of Oak Grove.



The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the accident happened Saturday night when a car rear-ended the tractor on Missouri Route H near Interstate 70.



The injuries of the victims were classified as minor or moderate. But two of the injured, including a 5-year-old girl, were flown to hospitals.