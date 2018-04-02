$5 million gift starts effort to preserve black history

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A $5 million corporate gift is helping to launch a new effort to preserve African-American history in the St. Louis area.

The Ferguson-based technology company Emerson on Monday announced the donation to the Missouri Historical Society, which operates the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park, and the museum's Library and Research Center.

The gift will be paid over seven years. It is the first donation toward a $10 million African-American History Endowment campaign that will allow the Historical Society to focus on African-American collections, exhibitions and programs.

Emerson officials said the goal is to tell the story of the role of blacks in the growth of the St. Louis region.