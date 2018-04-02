5 Missouri Primary Races Appear Eligible for Recount

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Five candidates who ran in this week's Missouri party primaries appear eligible for recounts.



Missouri allows candidates who lose by less than 1 percent to request a recount. Two Democrats who appear to have lost races for the U.S. House and the Missouri House plan to do just that.



Unofficial election results show there also could be recounts in Republican races for two state House districts and secretary of state.



In the 2nd Congressional District near St. Louis, Democrat Harold Whitfield says he'll request a recount of a race he appears to have lost by 49 votes. A Democratic state House candidate trailing by a single vote also plans to seek a recount.



Elsewhere, Missouri House member Thomas Long said Thursday he's considering a recount in his Republican primary.