5 Mo. Walmart Stores Evacuated After Bomb Threats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Walmart says bomb threats caused evacuations at five of its Missouri stores but no explosives were found and nobody got hurt.

Company spokesman Dan Fogleman told The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/LZ3zwQ) threats were called in Friday evening to stores in Raytown, Gladstone, Jefferson City, Nixa and Ozark.

Fogleman says such threats can happen at any retail establishment, but acknowledged it's unusual to get so many in one evening.

He says the company is working closely with law enforcement to find out who is responsible.

Two Walmart stores in Tulsa, Okla., received bomb threats on the same day in June, and a 13-year-old boy in Minnesota is suspected of making a threat in April that led to the evacuation of a Walmart in Alabama.