5-month-old Found Dead in Eastern Missouri

By: Associated Press

VILLA RIDGE (AP) -- Authorities in eastern Missouri are investigating the death of a 5-month-old boy in a mobile home.

Franklin County deputies responded to a 911 call Tuesday morning in Villa Ridge and found Michael Kibbons unresponsive.

The child was taken to a hospital in Washington and pronounced dead.

Sheriff Gary Toelke says the occupants refused to give permission for a search. Authorities were seeking a search warrant.

An autopsy is planned.