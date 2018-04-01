5 People Shot at Teen Concert in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY - Five people have been shot, one critically, during a teen concert at a banquet hall in southeast Kansas City.

Witnesses told police the shooting began early Sunday inside the Tropical Palms Banquet Hall, which was filled with about 150 juveniles. The Kansas City Star reported that the shooting continued into the parking lot.

Police found three of the victims, including the one in critical conditions. Two other victims with non-life-threatening injuries were taken to a hospital in private vehicles.

It wasn't immediately known who fired the shots.