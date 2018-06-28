5 shot after brawl breaks out at St. Louis nightclub

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Five people have been shot after a brawl broke out inside a nightclub near downtown St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened late Wednesday at the Mood Lounge. Authorities said none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

St. Louis rapper Ronald Walls said the club was hosting an open-microphone "rap battle." Walls said a rapper enraged a group in the audience and a fight broke out.

Walls said some people then left the club and went to their cars and retrieved guns.

The same club was the scene of a shooting March 2 that left three people wounded.