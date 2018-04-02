5-year-old killed 7-year-old brother in St. Louis after finding gun
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives believe that a 5-year-old St. Louis boy fatally shot his 7-year-old brother after finding a gun while looking for candy.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jermon Perry was shot in the head Saturday afternoon.
Family spokeswoman Erica Jones says relatives believe Jermon's 5-year-old brother found the gun in a dresser drawer in his parent's bedroom while searching for candy and carried it back to his brother's bedroom.
Jones says Jermon was playing a video game when he was shot and that the 5-year-old probably didn't know the difference between a toy gun and a real one.
The 5-year-old and another brother remain at home with their family. Jones says they don't yet understand that Jermon died and keep asking when he will come home from the hospital.
