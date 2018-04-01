5-year-old Missouri boy drowns after kayak accident

NEOSHO (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 5-year-old boy drowned in a creek in Newton County, becoming the third drowning victim in the creek in two days.

The patrol says Anthony Martinez was in a kayak Saturday night in Shoal Creek when the kayak hit a submerged log and overturned. The boy, who was wearing a life jacket, was pinned beneath the kayak. The accident happened about four miles west of Redings Mill.

The Neosho Daily News reports the boy died Saturday evening at a hospital in Joplin.

The patrol says two men from Neosho died in the creek Friday after one disappeared underwater and the other tried to save him.