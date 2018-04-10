5-year sentence for arson fire in Ferguson

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County man has been sentenced to five years in prison for setting fire to a Ferguson business on the night that a grand jury announced the decision not to indict police officer Darren Wilson for the fatal shooting of Michael Brown.

The man, 27-year-old Antonio Whiteside, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court. He pleaded guilty in April to attempted arson for starting a fire on Nov. 24 inside the Ferguson Market.

Brown was unarmed when he was fatally shot by Wilson in Ferguson on Aug. 9, 2014, leading to unrest that escalated the night the grand jury decision was announced.

The blaze at Ferguson Market was put out quickly, but more than a dozen businesses in the Ferguson area were destroyed in fires that night.