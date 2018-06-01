5 years later, Hannibal woman still missing

HANNIBAL, Mo. (AP) - It has been more than five years since a northeast Missouri woman went missing, but her family isn't giving up hope.

Christina Whittaker of Hannibal was 21 when she was reported missing on Nov. 13, 2009. Her mother, Cindy Young, told the Hannibal Courier-Post that she has received reports of people seeking Whittaker in Peoria, Illinois. She has contacted Peoria authorities and often travels there in hopes of finding her daughter.

Young is hosting a gathering in Whittaker's honor on Saturday. Any money raised will go toward a reward fund.