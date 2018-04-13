50 dogs removed from alleged Oak Grove puppy mill
OAK GROVE (AP) - Police say nearly 50 dogs and a cat were removed from a suspected puppy mill south in Jackson County.
According to the Jackson County sheriff's office, someone called authorities to report the animals on a property near Oak Grove. Officials say the 48 dogs and the cat were found in "deplorable" condition Tuesday.
Jackson County Codes Enforcement and members of the Great Plains Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals were at the property to help with the removal.
Some of the animals were expected to be taken to the Independence SPCA shelter.
Authorities say charges are pending against the owner of the animals.
