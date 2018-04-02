50 Employees Escape SW Mo. Fire at Wood Plant

OZARK (AP) - A fire destroyed a wood product plant in southwest Missouri but 50 employees were able to escape without injury.

The fire at Industrial Wood Products in Ozark started about 2 p.m. Wednesday and several fire departments fought the blaze for several hours. Two buildings at the site on U.S. 65 were destroyed.

Firefighters were hindered by strong winds and a lack of water at the site. Ozark Fire Chief Darren White says firefighters kept the flames away from homes and apartments south of the business.

Industrial Wood Products makes pallets and crates.

John Swenby, the company's managing partner, said employees would work to serve its customers on Thursday.