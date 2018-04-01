50-Plus Program Kicks Off Golf Tour

COLUMBIA - 50-Plus began its annual summer golf tour today at Columbia Country Club. The group is comprised of 82 men who love to play golf.

Most members have retired and are simply looking to maintain a social life.

"It's a good way to get to know people," says organizer George Schaefer.

The group was started by a number of men around the Jefferson City area in 1982 as a way to stay connected with fellow golf fanatics after retirement.

Jim Harden of Columbia, MO has been a member for 26 years. He says the club is in need of some new members.

"There were 150 guys when I joined. There were only about 82 today so I'd say we could use some new blood."

As a private organization, it is an invite-only club. But Schaefer says it's not too difficult to get in.

"We're not that picky and our organization could use a few more members."

50 Plus will host one event a month for the next 5 months in Wentzville, Fulton, Moberly, and Linn Chase.