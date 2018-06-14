50 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop

COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol seized 50 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Bagfuls of the drug were piled into the back of a bright blue pick up truck shown in a tweet from MSHP.

Yusniel Morales-Oliva, who has an address in Florida, was arrested Thursday and is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The MSHP tweet hinted Morales-Oliva may have tried to argue the drugs were not going to be trafficked.

The tweet said: "Regardless of what state you're in, vacuum sealed packages of ANY drug wedged inside door panels is not for 'personal use.'"

