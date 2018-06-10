50 years of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park

COLUMBIA- Rock Bridge Memorial State Park celebrated its 50th anniversary today at the Devil’s Ice Box trailhead with activities, hikes and informational presentations.

Residents that took part in were given the option to complete a scavenger hunt at the park. If they completed the five tasks on the list, including a cave tour and speaking with one of the founder of the park, they would receive a Rock Bridge State Park patch.

The park itself and the organization Friends of Rock Bridge State Park co-hosted the event today. One event organizer said community members should come out to savor the park even when they aren’t celebrating an anniversary.

“Everyone deserves to come out and enjoy nature,” said Friends of Rock Bridge State Park Secretary Sara Whiting. “This park is a wonderful opportunity to come for free and enjoy nature.”

Whiting said that the beauty of the park lies in its natural resources.

An attendee at the event said she didn’t even know the park was celebrating its anniversary until someone else told her, but she was happily surprised.

“They directed me to a parking spot and announced that it was their 50th anniversary,” Sharon Prestegeard said. “I felt like I struck it rich today.”

The park is open every day from sunrise to sunset.