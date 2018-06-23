52-year-old Man Arrested for Sexual Assault

BOONE COUNTY - A man is being held on $300,000 suspicion of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old female family member on two separate occasions during the summer of 2009.

Kenneth Ray Dothage, 52, of 2199 East Highway 163, was arrested last night (9/23/10) at his home by sheriff's deputies. Earlier Thursday, the victim, who is now 15 years old, and another family member came to the sheriff's department and provided details of the assaults. The incidents are alleged to have occurred at two different locations in the county.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of:

2 Counts Sexual Misconduct with a Child -----------$120,000 bond

1 Count Child Molestation--------------------------------$60,000 bond

1 Count Statutory Sodomy 2nd Degree------------------$60,000 bond

1 Count Furnishing Pornography to a Child---------$60,000 bond