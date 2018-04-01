5K races change the dynamic of running

2 years 7 months 1 week ago Wednesday, August 19 2015 Aug 19, 2015 Wednesday, August 19, 2015 5:31:00 PM CDT August 19, 2015 in News
By: Samantha Kummerer, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - As more and more organizations choose 5K (3.1 mile) races, running is beginning to attract a new crowd.

For 2015, there are 647 5K races registered throughout Missouri on Running USA.

Running USA reports in 2014 more than 8.3 million runners finished 5Ks throughout the nation.

According to Running USA, 5Ks make up over half of running events throughout the nation.

"We've seen a fundamental change in the sport in the last ten years," said Running USA CEO Rich Harshbarger.

Harshbarger said running used to be a primarily male-driven and solitary activity that focused on long distances, but now has taken on a less intimidating persona.

Harshbarger said while the sport will always be competitive it has become more of a social activity which makes running not so intimidating.

"I think it's just getting everyone together in a group. It's a large group activity, and you just wave to the people you pass as your jogging along, and it's fun to get out and do things outside," said one 5K participant, Sarah Hall.

Hall has participated in two mud runs in the mid-Missouri area and multiple Head for the Cure 5Ks, but she doesn't describe herself as a runner.

Hall isn't alone in not sprinting through the 5K races.

A 2014 State of the Sport article reports 60 percent of The Color Run's entrants have never ran a 5K before.

MU Exercise Physiology professor Jill Kanaley said the distance of the 5K allows people of all physical abilities to get involved.

"It's a doable distance, you know, somebody who is just getting into physical activity can say, ‘you know what I can use that as a benchmark, I can go and do that,'" Kanaley said.

While the lack of intimidation in 5Ks is attracting runners, Kanaley said it's the social aspect that is keeping people participating.

"That's what keeps people working out is if its fun. If it's not fun, you're going to stop doing it. I don't care what the activity is," Kanaley said.

The increase of non-traditional running events, like The Color Run or mud runs, is making the event even more open to new participants by catering to an experience.

Running USA reported that more than 4 million runners participated in the non-traditional races in 2013, and today there are more than 35 non-traditional running series throughout the nation.

"They've got to take that first step, so we try to create it nice and fun and a family event and from there they keep on progressing, ‘oh I think I can go 6-miles today, or I could try this' and so that's what we're seeing with a lot of the athletes," said Chrissie Campbell the event director for Ultramax Sports' Epic Mud Run.

Campbell said while her yearly 5K attracts both competitors and beginners, the group likes to focus on beginners to help promote fitness.

With 44 5K events registered on Running USA in Columbia alone for 2015, the challenge for race directors is to make their race stand out.

Harshbarger said races are going to have to really stand out to stay relevant.

Cheryl Unterschutz, the council director for Heart of Missouri Girls on the Run, has experienced problems in attracting the community to the program's bi-yearly runs.

"Often we experience there are a lot of 5Ks happening in Columbia, it's a very popular activity, and sometimes we have to schedule our 5K in relation to school dates," Unterschutz said.

This year Unterschutz said the group that has something very different planned to gain community supports.

But Unterschutz also said by getting the word about what the event benefits, she also hopes to help increase community participation.

While currently 5Ks are dominating in numbers for running events, Harshbarger said the level of growth in the sport is unsustainable and expects a downturn.

Kanaley also finds the popularity of the races to be something that is temporary.

"A lot of activities in sports or exercise come and go, so something's really popular for five or ten years, and then it disappears. And I think 10Ks started to wane, and now 5Ks are coming back," Kanaley said.

But at least for now, participants will continue to strap on the running shoes, and race directors will continue to be creative.

 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
9pm 26°
10pm 26°
11pm 26°
12am 27°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
10:00p
KOMU 8 News @ 10
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy