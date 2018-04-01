5th annual "Float Your Boat" event hopes to raise 40K for food bank

COLUMBIA — Hundreds of mid-Missourians gathered at Bass Pro Shops Lake Saturday morning for the fifth annual "Float Your Boat for The Food Bank" event.

Crowds filled the grassy area to cheer on the teams as they raced down the lake behind Bass Pro Shops.

45 boats registered this year ranging from middle schools to local organizations.

45 boats registered this year -- it's safe to say the creativity & competition is on!





The event has grown significantly with starting out with 20 boats to having 70 boats last year.

All the proceeds from the event go to The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. In 2015, the event raised more than $32,000.

This year food bank staffers hope to reach $40,000, which they believe is an attainable goal.

"When you're talking about $40,000, when you do the math, it's huge and that will represent a lot of families will be able to eat and have nutritional food that perhaps may not have been able to do so." said Bobbie Kincade, the Associate Director for the food bank.

With every dollar raised, the food bank can provide 12 1/2 meals or 15 pounds of food.

Kincade said the money raised each year makes the difference in how much food they are able to purchase.

One family said it spent weeks preparing for the event with their "Scooby-Doo" theme.

The competition between teams got heated between the Scooby-Doo's and a boat with former Presidents painted on it.

"I think we're going to unmask the Presidents. I have a feeling they are up to something," said boat participant, Jeff Atkins.

At the end of the day, participants said it was well worth the work.

"It's a chance to have a lot of fun but the food bank makes such a big difference for Missouri families so it's worth it for all the time and effort that's put into this," said Atkins.

For more information on the winning boats from each category visit the Food Bank's website.