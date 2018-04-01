5th-Graders Given Non-Alcoholic Beer at School

By: The Associated Press

LINDEN, Mich. (AP) - A superintendent says a Michigan teacher gave non-alcoholic beer to a classroom of fifth graders as part of a history lesson.

Superintendent Ed Koledo says the teacher allowed Hyatt Elementary students in Linden to sample O'Doul's brought to school by a student March 6 to represent ale common in the 1700s and consumed at the time because of the scarcity of clean water.

Koledo says the teacher made an "inappropriate choice."

The Flint Journal reports that officials sent a letter home Friday to inform parents about what happened.

O'Doul's is advertised as non-alcoholic beer, but contains a small amount of alcohol. Liquor Control Commission spokeswoman Andrea Miller says giving O'Doul's or similar drinks to minors can be prosecuted as a misdemeanor in Michigan.

No one has been charged.