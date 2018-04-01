6 indicted in conspiracy to arrange fake marriages

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Five women and a man from Kansas City were indicted in a conspiracy to arrange fake marriages for immigrants wanting to live in the U.S.

The U.S. attorney's office says the 14-count indictment was returned last month and unsealed Tuesday when the six had their initial court appearances.

The indictment alleged that 48-year-old Delmar Dixon arranged marriages between Americans and African nationals from Kenya and Tanzania. Defense attorney John Jenab declined to comment, saying he'd just received the case.

Federal prosecutors alleged Dixon charged the African nationals $1,000 upfront for introductions. Prosecutors said the African nationals were required to pay the spouses $500 at the time of the wedding, $500 after the completion of the wedding and $250 each month after the wedding until the immigration process was complete.