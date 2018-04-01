6 MU fraternity members arrested over hazing

COLUMBIA - Police have arrested six University of Missouri-Columbia students on suspicion of hazing during a hide-and-seek style game.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that officers were called to a residence hall after several students saw what they thought was a person being assaulted.

MU Police Department Capt. Brian Weimer says several Phi Kappa Theta members had chased down and grabbed two pledge members who were then put in a van. Weimer says one of the pledges had his hands tied behind his back, but neither person was injured.

He described the game as a version of hide-and-seek.

The men who were arrested ranged in age from 19 to 21. They were arrested and released on summonses.

Weimer says the pledges who were grabbed and put in the van aren't pressing any charges.

Those arrested were:

Jack R. Berry, 20; Steven R. Savio, 21; Kevin D. Meyers, 19; Joseph A. Wiss, 19; Remy J. Hoffmann, 19; and William T. Ismert, 20.