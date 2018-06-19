6-Year-Old Girl Drowns at Missouri State Park

By: The Associated Press

MIDDLEBROOK (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 6-year-old northeast Missouri girl drowned at a state park.

The patrol says Kira Dempsey of O'Fallon became trapped under a log while swimming Sunday in the Black River at Johnson Shut-Ins State Park.

She was taken by helicopter to Iron County Hospital where she was pronounced dead.