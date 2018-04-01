60 New Jobs and $1.8 Million Come to Chesterfield Facility

CHESTERFIELD - Governor Jay Nixon announced 60 new jobs and 1.8 million dollars are coming to Chesterfield.

Nixon said technology solutions company Netelligent is investing the money and hiring new workers at the Chesterfield headquarters to further support global operations. Nixon said the expansion is intended to further strengthen the state's position as a national leader in technology job growth.

"When we launched Netelligent in 2003, we recognized Missouri as a place where we could really grow and succeed. And today, Missouri continues to build upon that business-friendly reputation, offering the type environment that allows high-tech companies like ours to thrive," said Aaron Stone, president and CEO of Netelligent. "Netelligent is committed to growing our business in the St. Louis region, and we're excited about the opportunities that this expansion will create."

Netelligent has more than 3,500 information technology service firms and gives companies basic technologies to run their businesses. Nixon said since 2010, the company increased revenues by 93 percent and expanded their workforce by 64 percent.

An analysis from Dice.com of data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics highlighted Missouri as the fastest-growing state for technology employment last year. The data analysis showed the state gained 2,700 technology positions last year which was an increase of 8.4 percent in several categories.

To assist Netelligent with its expansion, Nixon said the Department of Economic Development has offered a strategic incentive package that the company can get if it meets strict job creation and investment criteria.