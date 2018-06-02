60th annual "Art in the Park" kicks off in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Art League welcomed visitors to its 60th annual 'Art in the Park' festival Saturday at Stephens Lake Park.

The festival was open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will also be open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hundreds of vendors set up tents in the park to sell their locally-produced products.

Louise Sarver, the operations manager at the Columbia Art League, said she was inspired to help out with the event after volunteering last year.

"I just love the organization. Being a non-profit and being able to bring art to different sectors of the community is something that I'm really passionate about," she said. "This event, I think, just really capitalizes on that."

The festival gives vendors from all over the nation the opportunity to sell their products locally. There were tents set up for food, produce, paintings, jewelry and woodwork.

Colleen McGrath worked in the Boone Olive Oil Company tent all day Saturday and said events like 'Art in the Park' allow small businesses to reach out to the community.

"I think when you get into local businesses you find a lot of passion in the stores, which is something you lack when you go to a supermarket. You don't really get to talk to people. You don't really get to have a nice experience. It's just in and out, but when you go to a local business, people are going to want to tell you about what they're selling."

The festival is free to enter and is open, rain or shine.