7.2 Earthquake hits off coast of Papua New Guinea

A 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea on Thursday according to earthquake.usgs.gov.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami alert stating that waves have the potential to reach up to 186 miles from the epicenter.

The epicenter is located roughly 93 miles Southwest of Papua New Guinea. Both Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands are within reach of those potential tsunami waves.

Earthquakes are common in this area of the Pacific Ocean known as the "Ring of Fire." National Geographic says 90% of the world's earthquakes come from this region.