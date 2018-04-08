$7.6 Million Grant For MU Botanical Research

COLUMBIA- The National Institutes of Health has awarded MU 7.6 million dollars to establish a Botanical Research Center.



MU was one of five schools chosen to lead research on botanical based dietary supplements.



"We're bringing in new technology, with new equipment. We hope to address the issues that before could not be addressed," said Dr. Zezong Gu, Professor of Pathology and Anatomical Sciences.



The money allows for researchers to use traditional and new study approaches, making their research more productive.



Medical, Veterinary, and Agricultural researchers from the MU center for Botanical Interaction Studies will focus on five plants.



They include: soy, garlic, elderberries, a South African plant, and an Himalayan herb.



"The herbs, the botanical, dietary supplements, and health food stores and compounds plants products that we believe might be useful, "

said Dennis Lubahn Professor of Biochemistry.



The purpose of the research is to test and see how herbs can treat or delay the development of diseases.



The project will be broken down into three different projects, prostate cancer, strokes, and infectious disease.



The research team consists of a number of investigators from different disciplines.



"The research center is taking place on different parts of campus, we have some twenty investigators in this center," said Grace Sun, Professor of Biochemistry.



The grant money will last until August of 2015.















