7 Columbia children advance in NFL Punt, Pass & Kick

COLUMBIA - Several Columbia children won the chance to move on to the sectional competition for the NFL Punt, Pass & Kick challenge in a qualifying event Saturday in Cosmo Park.

Isabella Perkins, Eryn Puett, Brady Davidson, DeShawn Harris, Zapher Lea, Brady Whelihan and Andrew Whelihan won their respective age groups and the chance to move on to compete in the sectional competition in Jefferson City on Oct. 12.

Sectional winners could qualify for the team championship at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, which is to be held in conjunction with a St. Louis Rams game.

The team championship in St. Louis determines who will have the opportunity to compete nationally on the site of an NFL playoff game, all expenses paid.