7-Eleven to Pay Missouri $25,000 in Violations.

ST. LOUIS - Missouri will receive $25,000 from 7-Eleven Inc. for violating a state air conservation act.

Attorney General Chris Koster reached an agreement with 7-Eleven Inc. Wednesday for not complying with a state conservation act at nine of their Missouri stores.

Koster obtained a consent judgment after the Department of Natural Resources found evidence that the company violated the Missouri Air Conservation Act.

The company's violations included failing to replace torn and cut hoses, removing "out of order" notices without approval, failing to repair torn or loose equipment and failing to providence maintenance, certification, delivery and invoice records, according to Koster.

The DNR found violations at stores in St. Louis County, Jefferson County, St. Charles County and Jackson County.

The court assessed a $25,000 civil penalty fine and ordered the company to pay all court costs.