7 Missouri residents sentenced for roles in drug conspiracy

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A U.S. attorney says seven Missouri residents have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute drugs.

Two Columbia residents were sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to participating in a cocaine-trafficking conspiracy. One was sentenced to four years in prison, while the other was sentenced to 13 years.

A Kansas City, Missouri, resident also has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the cocaine conspiracy.

Three other Columbia residents were sentenced to prison Tuesday. The sentences ranged from 13 months in prison to three years and three months in prison

Another Columbia resident was sentenced Tuesday to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to his role in a separate conspiracy to distribute marijuana.