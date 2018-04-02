7-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Kansas City Pool

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police say a 7-year-old boy drowned Sunday at an apartment complex pool.

The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital after his body was pulled from the pool at the Willowind Apartments.

His mother told emergency crews that the boy was playing with other children in the 3-foot-end of the pool and she did not immediately notice when he went into deeper water.

The child's name was not released. Police say the death is being investigated as an accident.